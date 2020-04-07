Red Wings’ Dino Ciccarelli sucker punches Enrico Ciccone [Video]

During the 1995-1996 season, the Detroit Red Wings broke the NHL record by winning 62 regular-season games, a mark that is still intact. On April 12th of that season, the Red Wings picked up their 61st win of the season by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3. During the game, a bit of a skirmish broke out which led to Dino Ciccarelli providing one of the best sucker punches in NHL history.

Watch as Ciccarelli has clearly had enough and lets a punch fly that connects squarely on the face of Enrico Ciccone, sending him flying back onto the ice!