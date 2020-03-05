45.4 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings discuss the taking precautions against the coronavirus

The Detroit Red Wings are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus and are taking precautions.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings discuss the taking precautions against the coronavirus

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As news of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, continues to circulate, people everywhere are taking more and more precautions to arm themselves against the infection.

Of course, that’s not been limited to just regular folks. Professional sports leagues across the world have taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus, while some are calling for even more drastic measures.

Here at home, the Detroit Red Wings are also taking precautions and are keeping an eye on things.

“It’s kind of the normal, universal precautions you go through at this time of year with the flu and those types of things,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “You always try to be real smart about that, washing our hands all the time, making sure you’re covering your mouth when you’re coughing. If someone’s sick we’ve tried to have them stay at home. That hasn’t happened yet, but we’ve done that with the flu.”

According to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, it’s business as usual with these sorts of precautions, while the NHL continues to be in contact with every team’s medical and training staff.

“Gary Bettman said yesterday it’s business as usual with those universal precautions,” Blashill continued. “Our locker room gets cleaned every day. Right now, there’s no travel restrictions in the U.S. We’ll just take it day by day and make sure we stay on top of it, as an organization, as a hockey team and as a league.

The players are well aware of the risks the infection poses, and are also taking the prudent course in taking precautions for themselves – even something as small as taking a fist-bump rather than a handshake.

“They’re looking into every possible way to make sure we’re safe and the buildings are safe and the different areas,” Dylan Larkin said. “There hasn’t been too much talk (in the room), but it is something everyone in the world is dealing with.”

“You just have to be careful,” he said. “I know people enjoy a handshake and a photo, but maybe if it’s a fist bump, hopefully they’ll understand, with the seriousness and the scare out there.”

Certain players are being especially mindful, like those who have kids at home like goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

“To be honest, there’s been more dangerous viruses out there than this one,” Bernier said. “It’s like a flu virus. Obviously, you want to be careful, especially if you have kids. You just do the normal stuff you do every day (to avoid) getting a flu virus or anything like this.”

– – Quotes via Ansar Khan of MLive Link – –

SourceAnsar Khan
ViaMLive
