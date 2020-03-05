Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin calls out NHL officiating

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin still isn’t happy about a couple of non-calls that he and his teammates received during Monday night’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

During the 2nd period, Larkin was slashed at during a breakaway chance, but didn’t receive the penalty shot that he was looking for. He also took a high-stick to the face in direct sight of the on-ice official, but no penalty was called.

"You look at the best players, they all have moments," Dylan Larkin said. "There's always gonna be things you like and don't like. It's part of the emotion." The Red Wings forward had legitimate beef with officiating this week. pic.twitter.com/F0xApcFMI8 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 5, 2020

“I tried to do everything I could to draw a penalty shot,” he explained, “but you look at…you know, the best players, they all have their moments, right?”

“It’s part of the game where officiating is…they’re there, they’re part of the game as well. There’s always going to be things you do and don’t like, so it’s part of the emotion.”

The Red Wings will have a chance to get back into the win column tomorrow night against the Blackhawks.