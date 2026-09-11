BREAKING: Red Wings Make Major Dylan Larkin Captaincy Decision

The Detroit Red Wings have finally provided clarity on Dylan Larkin’s immediate future. They also created an entirely new question about their leadership.

Larkin says he will report to training camp with his teammates, even as his trade request remains unresolved. At the same time, the Red Wings announced they will begin the 2026-27 season without naming a captain, with any future decision on the position waiting until the organization hires its next hockey operations leader.

“Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions,” Larkin said in a statement shared by the team. “I’ve appreciated those candid conversations, and I will be at training camp with my teammates. When new leadership is in place, we’ll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room.”

His decision to report confirms the scenario that had been growing increasingly likely as camp approached.

Detroit Will Leave the Captaincy Vacant

The larger surprise came from the organization.

“The Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without a captain being named,” the team said. “Any further discussions or decisions regarding this topic will be made once new hockey operations leadership is in place.”

Detroit did not say Larkin resigned as captain, nor did the organization describe the decision as stripping him of the position. The announcement simply makes clear that no player will carry the title when the season begins.

That is significant given Larkin’s history with the franchise. Detroit named him its 37th captain in January 2021, making the Waterford native the first Michigander and metro Detroit native to wear the “C” for the Red Wings. Detroit had previously gone two seasons without a captain following Henrik Zetterberg’s retirement.

Now the franchise is returning to that arrangement under very different circumstances.

Larkin’s Trade Request Has Not Gone Away

Reporting to camp should not be mistaken for Larkin withdrawing his request.

The Red Wings were equally direct about that part of the situation.

“Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Any conversations regarding his future with the Club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named. As such, we will not comment any further on this matter.”

Steve Yzerman confirmed in June that Larkin’s agent had requested a trade and said Detroit had made “no guarantees” that it would accommodate the request.

More recently, Larkin’s absence from informal captain’s practice added another layer to the situation. His new statement removes any uncertainty about whether that absence would extend into official camp.

It won’t.

New GM Will Inherit the Larkin Decision

The Red Wings have effectively separated two issues.

Larkin will play and prepare with his teammates. His long-term relationship with the organization remains unresolved.

That puts considerable weight on Detroit’s next hockey operations leader. Whoever gets the job will inherit a captaincy decision, an outstanding trade request and one of the most consequential player decisions the franchise has faced in years.

The timing is immediate. Detroit’s at the BELFOR Training Center.

Larkin will be there.

The “C” will not.

And the conversation about whether he remains a Red Wing beyond that point will belong to someone Detroit has not hired yet.