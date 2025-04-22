Dylan Larkin Criticizes Steve Yzerman During End-of-Season Presser

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is making it clear: he’s frustrated after another playoff miss and thinks Steve Yzerman didn’t do enough at the trade deadline to help.

For the ninth consecutive season, the Detroit Red Wings are watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs from home. But this year feels different. It feels heavier.

Why?

Because Dylan Larkin—the emotional core of this team and the lone player who’s been through all nine years of this drought—is speaking up. And he’s not whispering.

“We didn’t gain any momentum from the trade deadline, and guys were kinda down about it,” Larkin said during his end-of-season media availability. “So it’d be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice and a morale boost as well.”

That wasn’t just a general postmortem. It was a direct, if diplomatically phrased, critique of General Manager Steve Yzerman.

The Deadline That Wasn’t

Let’s call it what it was: a quiet deadline for the Red Wings. Detroit sent Joe Veleno to the Blackhawks in exchange for veteran goalie Petr Mrazek and depth forward Craig Smith—a move that barely registered around the league.

The Red Wings were hovering in the playoff race. Fans and players alike were hoping for reinforcements. Instead, the silence from the front office echoed louder than any trade announcement.

Yzerman, a franchise legend and usually methodical in his approach, opted for restraint. Larkin, however, made it clear: that restraint may have cost the team its shot.

The Weight of Nine Seasons

Larkin has worn the “C” for five seasons, but he’s been with the team since 2015. That means he’s endured every one of these nine playoff-less years—something no other current player can say.

And this year, it felt close. Detroit finished 39-35-8, five points out of a Wild Card spot. A couple of timely additions—maybe a middle-six scorer, or an impact defenseman—could’ve tipped the scales.

Instead, the team stalled down the stretch.

Time for Yzerman to Shift Gears?

Larkin’s comments weren’t just frustration. They were a signal. The captain is asking—publicly—for more. More urgency. More ambition. More help.

With emerging stars like Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, Detroit appears on the brink of something. But patience can’t be the strategy forever.

Yzerman’s methodical rebuild has laid the foundation. Now, players—and fans—want to see a structure on top of it.

The Bottom Line

Dylan Larkin is done waiting. And if the Red Wings want to keep their captain happy and engaged, the front office might need to start matching his urgency.

This offseason just became much more interesting.

