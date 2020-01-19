Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin downplays 100th career goal

For a kid who grew up in metro-Detroit cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, getting to skate with the team one day would be a dream come true, much less scoring 100 goals while donning the Winged Wheel.

Waterford, Mich. native Dylan Larkin accomplished the feat during last night’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena. He exited the penalty box and took a pass from Darren Helm before beating goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky with a deke to the blocker side.

However, he wasn’t in the most celebratory mood afterwards.

“When you first start out, you just want to score one,” he said. “Every one is memorable. You never really think about that (100 goals) as an individual stat but it is an honor and something that I hope to keep going.”

But the prospect of the team only scoring one goal in each of the past two games was more at the forefront of his thoughts.

“We’re getting chances,” he said. “You start to worry when you don’t get chances. This month, we’ve only scored three goals as a group once. We need to score more. We know that and we’ve got to do it in different ways.”

The Red Wings will have the chance to get back into the win column tomorrow when they face the Colorado Avalanche in an afternoon matchup in Denver.