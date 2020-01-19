18.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, January 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin downplays 100th career goal

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin downplays 100th career goal

For a kid who grew up in metro-Detroit cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, getting to skate with the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Tennessee Titans OL becomes heaviest player ever to catch TD in playoffs

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Heading into the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions 2020 Senior Bowl roster announced

As a reward for crapping the bed in 2019, the Detroit Lions not only get the No. 3 pick...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

For a kid who grew up in metro-Detroit cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, getting to skate with the team one day would be a dream come true, much less scoring 100 goals while donning the Winged Wheel.

Waterford, Mich. native Dylan Larkin accomplished the feat during last night’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena. He exited the penalty box and took a pass from Darren Helm before beating goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky with a deke to the blocker side.

However, he wasn’t in the most celebratory mood afterwards.

“When you first start out, you just want to score one,” he said. “Every one is memorable. You never really think about that (100 goals) as an individual stat but it is an honor and something that I hope to keep going.”

But the prospect of the team only scoring one goal in each of the past two games was more at the forefront of his thoughts.

“We’re getting chances,” he said. “You start to worry when you don’t get chances. This month, we’ve only scored three goals as a group once. We need to score more. We know that and we’ve got to do it in different ways.”

The Red Wings will have the chance to get back into the win column tomorrow when they face the Colorado Avalanche in an afternoon matchup in Denver.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTennessee Titans OL becomes heaviest player ever to catch TD in playoffs

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin downplays 100th career goal

For a kid who grew up in metro-Detroit cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, getting to skate with the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tennessee Titans OL becomes heaviest player ever to catch TD in playoffs

Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Heading into the game, everybody and their brother...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions 2020 Senior Bowl roster announced

Arnold Powell - 0
As a reward for crapping the bed in 2019, the Detroit Lions not only get the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky to coach in NFL?

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky has received calls from NFL teams, asking about his interest in coaching. https://twitter.com/adamschefter/status/1218966790145003521?s=21 Orlovsky has been absolutely...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Best Detroit Lions Team Ever Part 4: Super Bowl

Don Drysdale - 0
The day is finally here. It's the day that we find out exactly which Detroit Lions team will be considered the best ever. You...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Alex Ovechkin ties Steve Yzerman for 9th all time in goals scored

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in the NHL since the 2004-05 lockout, and he's now tied another NHL legend...
Read more

Red Wings honor WWll veteran prior to tonight’s game

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Tonight's theme at Little Caesars Arena is Salute to Service: Military Appreciation! To that end, the Red Wings held a special ceremony prior to...
Read more

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin scores 100th career goal

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Out of the box, on the board! Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin had just exited the penalty box when he took a pass...
Read more

Red Wings forward Darren Helm narrowly avoids serious injury

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
This could have been a whole lot worse, and we're glad that nothing happened! Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino was upended by Helm, but...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.