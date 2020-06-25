41.2 F
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Red Wings Dylan Larkin models mask to support Ted Lindsay Autism Foundation [Photo]

By Don Drysdale
Apr 15, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of the game two of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

If you are looking to help support an amazing cause while staying safe at the same time, this one if for you.

Take a look as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin models one of the available masks that can be purchased to support the Ted Lindsay Foundation and their Autisim-related efforts.

Make sure to click on the link provided in the tweet to pick out your favorite mask.

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

