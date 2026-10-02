The Detroit Red Wings won’t have Dylan Larkin when they open the 2026-27 season Friday night against the New York Rangers. Their answer at the top of the lineup appears to be Andrew Copp.

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Detroit is expected to open with Copp centering Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, putting the veteran directly between the team’s two most dangerous offensive wingers. It is a significant assignment for Copp as the Red Wings attempt to survive at least the first two games without their longtime No. 1 center.

Andrew Copp Gets First Shot at Replacing Dylan Larkin

The move isn’t coming completely out of nowhere. Raymond had already been skating with Copp and DeBrincat throughout training camp, giving Todd McLellan time to evaluate the combination before Larkin was officially ruled out.

Raymond sounded encouraged by what he saw from the trio during camp. He pointed to the experience he already had with both players and said the three were continuing to develop chemistry as Opening Night approached.

“It’s been good,” Raymond said. “Both Copper and Cat are two really good players. I’ve played with both in shorter stretches before, but I think we find each other pretty good. We’ll keep building. Looking forward to the first game and getting out there.”

That chemistry suddenly matters much more than Detroit originally hoped. Copp is no longer simply providing another veteran option down the middle; he is being asked to help maximize two players who combined for 66 goals last season.

Red Wings Need More Than a Placeholder

Replacing Larkin is not simply a matter of filling his spot on a lineup card. Detroit loses its best faceoff center, one of its primary puck carriers and a player who scored a career-high 34 goals last season.

Larkin will miss the season opener against New York and Sunday’s matchup with Winnipeg because of an upper-body injury. Todd McLellan said Detroit is hoping Larkin can return for Game 3, which would come Tuesday against Ottawa.

“He’s working with the training staff to push through,” McLellan said. “I’m hoping Game 3.”

The injury came at an especially awkward time because Larkin had been steadily increasing his practice workload before Detroit finally ruled him out. His return may not be far away, but that doesn’t make these first two games insignificant.

Detroit has emphasized the importance of avoiding another slow start after missing the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season. Opening at home gives the Red Wings an opportunity to establish momentum immediately, but doing it without their usual top center makes Copp’s assignment considerably more important.

Copp Has a Major Opportunity

Copp brings a different style than Larkin. He isn’t going to replace Larkin’s speed through the neutral zone or suddenly become Detroit’s most dangerous offensive player, but he can provide defensive responsibility, faceoff experience and a steady presence between two highly skilled wingers.

That may be exactly what McLellan wants from the temporary arrangement. Raymond and DeBrincat don’t necessarily need Copp to create all of their offense; they need someone who can win pucks, support them defensively and get possession into their hands.

What Detroit Learns Without Larkin

The bigger question is whether Detroit can generate enough offense without Larkin driving play through the middle. With the uncertainty surrounding Larkin’s longer-term future, these first two games also provide an interesting glimpse at how the Red Wings function when No. 71 isn’t occupying his familiar spot atop the depth chart.

For now, Detroit doesn’t need Copp to become Dylan Larkin. It needs him to make sure DeBrincat and Raymond remain dangerous until Larkin is ready to return.

That experiment begins Friday night. Against an Original Six rival on Opening Night, Copp couldn’t have been given a much bigger opportunity.