Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin returns to Ann Arbor to watch Wolverines defeat Spartans

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin returned to his roots on Saturday night, taking in the University of Michigan Wolverines hockey team playing against their in-state rivals from East Lansing.

The Wolverines would take down the Spartans by a 3-0 final score to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semi-finals.

Ahhh just like old times! 😆@ChildrenOfYost @umichhockey great to be back visiting the best building and THE BEST FANS in college hockey! #GOBLUE https://t.co/FufrNf7TY6 — Dylan Larkin (@Dylanlarkin39) March 8, 2020

While playing with the Wolverines, Larkin was named the Freshman of the Year. He was also selected for the All-Freshman Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and Second Team All-American.