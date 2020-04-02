Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin scores highlight-reel OT winner vs. Maple Leafs (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings were scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight before the spread of coronavirus caused the pausing of gameplay.

And while Detroit had already had the unfortunate distinction of having clinched the NHL’s worst record, they still had the chance to play spoiler and deal another blow to Toronto’s chances. At the time of the shutdown, the Leafs were holding on to the third Wild Card spot in the Atlantic Division, with several teams breathing down their necks.

We’ll throw things back to a matchup between the two Original 6 rivals during the 2018-19 Season that ended with an overtime triumph for Detroit, courtesy of a highlight reel goal from Dylan Larkin: