44 F
Detroit
Friday, January 10, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings Dylan Larkin talks about growing relationship with Steve Yzerman

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Red Wings Dylan Larkin talks about growing relationship with Steve Yzerman

There is no question about it, the 2019-2020 season has been extremely challenging for Dylan Larkin and his Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

Miggy Being Miggy: 10 of our favorite Miguel Cabrera Moments

Nobody loves a good laugh more than Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera. It is often said that Cabrera...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

4 Reasons why it’s great to be a Detroit Tigers fan

Detroit fans, in my opinion, are the greatest sports fans in the world. The passion and knowledge that they...
Read more
Arnold Powell

There is no question about it, the 2019-2020 season has been extremely challenging for Dylan Larkin and his Detroit Red Wings teammates.

Embed from Getty Images

Not only has Larkin struggled as an individual (especially in terms of goal scoring), but the Red Wings have been very bad as a team.

Larkin recently spoke to Brad Galli about the challenges he has faced so far this season and about his growing relationship with Red Wings GM, Steve Yzerman.

Nation, what do you think about Larkin as a player? What is his ceiling in the NHL?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMiggy Being Miggy: 10 of our favorite Miguel Cabrera Moments

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Red Wings Dylan Larkin talks about growing relationship with Steve Yzerman

There is no question about it, the 2019-2020 season has been extremely challenging for Dylan Larkin and his Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Miggy Being Miggy: 10 of our favorite Miguel Cabrera Moments

Arnold Powell - 0
Nobody loves a good laugh more than Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera. It is often said that Cabrera is just a big kid...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

4 Reasons why it’s great to be a Detroit Tigers fan

Don Drysdale - 0
Detroit fans, in my opinion, are the greatest sports fans in the world. The passion and knowledge that they have for all of their...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

5 Songs that will get you pumped for Detroit Sports

Arnold Powell - 0
Music and sports go hand in hand. Sometimes, you happen to find a jam that sends chills down your spine and leaves you with...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons give up 13 point lead, lose to the Cavaliers in overtime thriller

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (14-25) couldn't get it done tonight, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-27) 115-112 in overtime. The Pistons were in control for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

5 Songs that will get you pumped for Detroit Sports

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Music and sports go hand in hand. Sometimes, you happen to find a jam that sends chills down your spine and leaves you with...
Read more

Edmonton sports writer suggests Ken Holland eyeing Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Could Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou be poached by Ken Holland? According to one sports writer based out of Edmonton, that's a possibility. http://gty.im/1157490580 Jim...
Read more

4 professional Detroit sports teams break all-time record in 2019

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
For those of us who live and die with the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, and Detroit Pistons, 2019 was an extremely...
Read more

Montreal forward pays up for boarding Red Wings defenseman Mike Green

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green was boarded from behind by Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Cousins, who is now paying the price for it...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.