Red Wings Dylan Larkin talks about growing relationship with Steve Yzerman

There is no question about it, the 2019-2020 season has been extremely challenging for Dylan Larkin and his Detroit Red Wings teammates.

Not only has Larkin struggled as an individual (especially in terms of goal scoring), but the Red Wings have been very bad as a team.

Larkin recently spoke to Brad Galli about the challenges he has faced so far this season and about his growing relationship with Red Wings GM, Steve Yzerman.

"Am I a 100 point player in the NHL? I don't know, maybe one day," Dylan Larkin said. "I want to be that player, but I also want to be a great defensive player." Larkin talked about his growing relationship with Steve Yzerman & how he's helped during the tough Red Wings season. pic.twitter.com/vciTShSgYK — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 10, 2020

Nation, what do you think about Larkin as a player? What is his ceiling in the NHL?