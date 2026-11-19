The Detroit Red Wings reportedly had an opportunity to acquire a former Michigan State hockey standout as part of a substantial trade package for Dylan Larkin. However, even that wasn’t enough to convince Detroit to move its former captain.

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According to Max Smith of Detroit Hockey Now, sources close to the situation indicated that one of the Minnesota Wild’s offers included Danila Yurov, Charlie Stramel, Ryan Hartman, and two first-round draft picks. The Red Wings have reportedly been unwilling to accept the package, leaving Larkin’s future unresolved.

The inclusion of Stramel is particularly interesting for Michigan hockey fans, considering his impressive collegiate career in East Lansing.

Sep 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Stramel (15) and Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Former Michigan State Star Charlie Stramel Included in Reported Offer

Stramel, 22, was selected by Minnesota with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. After beginning his college career at Wisconsin, the 6-foot-3 forward transferred to Michigan State and developed into one of the Big Ten’s top players.

During his final season with the Spartans in 2025-26, Stramel recorded 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in 37 games. He also earned All-Big Ten First Team honors and was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Following that impressive season, Stramel signed a three-year entry-level contract with Minnesota. He began the 2026-27 campaign with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League, where he continues developing his professional game.

For Detroit, acquiring a former Michigan State standout would certainly provide an interesting local connection. However, the organization apparently believes Stramel and the other reported assets aren’t enough to justify parting with Larkin.

Why the Red Wings Reportedly Rejected Minnesota’s Offer

On paper, Minnesota’s reported package appears substantial, especially with multiple first-round selections included. But the Red Wings are reportedly looking for players capable of making an immediate impact rather than simply adding more prospects and draft capital.

Detroit’s reluctance is consistent with previous reports concerning its asking price for Larkin. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has shown little interest in moving the veteran center unless the return significantly improves the franchise.

Yurov provides young offensive talent, Hartman brings NHL experience, and Stramel offers long-term potential. However, none is an established replacement for the offensive production Detroit would lose by trading Larkin.

Suspension Raises the Stakes in Dylan Larkin Trade Talks

Complicating matters further is Larkin’s ongoing suspension without pay, which began October 29 after he informed the organization that he would no longer play while awaiting a trade. Despite that pressure, Detroit has continued holding out for a deal it considers worthwhile.

Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin has also cautioned that the public doesn’t know the exact details of his negotiations with Detroit. That means the reported package should be treated as sourced reporting rather than an officially confirmed offer.

For now, Larkin remains under contract with the Red Wings, and Stramel remains in the Minnesota organization. The question is whether the Wild will improve their offer or Detroit will continue waiting for another team to meet its demands.

And for Michigan State fans, the possibility of seeing Stramel return to Michigan as part of a blockbuster trade remains an intriguing storyline.