The Detroit Red Wings are searching for their next president of hockey operations, but one enormous question continues to hang over the organization: What happens with Dylan Larkin?

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With the former captain’s trade request still unresolved and speculation growing that a deal could be approaching, Detroit may soon face a difficult choice. Should the Red Wings consider moving Larkin before hiring their next hockey boss, or should they leave one of the franchise’s biggest decisions to whoever eventually takes control?

Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch has made it clear that he isn’t rushing the hiring process. However, the longer the search continues, the more complicated the Larkin situation could become.

And with an NHL insider recently suggesting a trade might happen sooner rather than later, the pressure surrounding interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is unlikely to disappear.

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chris Ilitch Has No Firm Timeline for Red Wings’ Next Hockey Boss

During his Oct. 15 meeting with reporters, Ilitch explained that Detroit is searching for a president of hockey operations rather than immediately hiring a permanent general manager.

According to Ilitch’s latest comments about the ongoing search, the organization intends to find the right leader without setting an artificial deadline.

“I’ll make the hire when I find the right person,” Ilitch said.

That approach makes sense for a franchise that has missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons. Detroit cannot afford another organizational setback, especially after moving Steve Yzerman into an advisory role and placing Horcoff in charge on an interim basis.

But there is a catch.

Larkin is under contract through the 2030-31 season, and his future remains one of the biggest unresolved issues facing the franchise. Whoever becomes Detroit’s next president of hockey operations will inherit a situation that could dramatically affect the organization’s direction.

Dylan Larkin Trade Speculation Adds Pressure

As we recently reported, ESPN’s John Buccigross said on the Oct. 16 episode of the Frankly Hockey podcast that a Dylan Larkin trade could happen within seven to 10 days.

That prediction has added another layer of uncertainty, particularly because Detroit has not identified a permanent hockey operations leader.

However, there is an important distinction between an insider’s prediction and an actual agreement. No completed trade has been announced, and there is no public confirmation that Detroit is finalizing a deal with another organization.

The Red Wings have previously indicated that major discussions about Larkin’s future would take place once new hockey operations leadership is in place. In a September statement addressing Larkin’s status, the organization explicitly connected those discussions to the appointment of a new leader.

That makes the situation especially intriguing.

If a legitimate offer arrives before Ilitch completes his search, Detroit would have to determine whether the opportunity is important enough to reconsider its previously announced approach.

Should Shawn Horcoff Make the Dylan Larkin Trade Decision?

Horcoff has already been given significant responsibility while Detroit searches for permanent leadership. He is also familiar with the organization’s prospects, contracts, and long-term development plans.

But moving Larkin would be no ordinary transaction.

The 30-year-old remains one of Detroit’s most important offensive players, and his full no-trade clause gives him considerable influence over any potential destination. Trading him would require finding an acceptable partner while securing a return substantial enough to justify losing a top-six center.

As we previously detailed following Horcoff’s latest comments, Detroit’s interim GM described Larkin’s trade situation as “status quo” while emphasizing that the veteran still has the organization’s support.

Those remarks hardly suggest that Detroit is desperate to move him.

There is also a compelling argument for allowing the next president of hockey operations to decide whether Larkin fits the franchise’s future. A new executive might prefer rebuilding the relationship instead of immediately exploring a blockbuster trade.

Detroit’s Next Move Could Shape the Franchise for Years

The biggest problem facing the Red Wings isn’t simply deciding whether to trade Larkin. It’s determining who should have the final say in a decision that could define Detroit’s next several seasons.

Ilitch wants to bring in a leader capable of building a championship organization, and moving one of Detroit’s best players before that person arrives could limit the new executive’s options.

On the other hand, refusing to consider an outstanding trade offer simply because the search isn’t finished could carry its own consequences.

For now, Horcoff remains in charge, Larkin remains a Red Wing, and Ilitch continues looking for the right person to lead hockey operations.

But if the trade speculation turns into a serious opportunity before the next president is hired, Detroit may be forced to confront a difficult question.

Should the Red Wings allow their interim general manager to make a franchise-altering trade, or should that decision belong to the person who will lead the organization into the future?