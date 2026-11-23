The Detroit Red Wings received an impressive haul when they traded Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night. But if a new report is any indication, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff might not be finished turning that blockbuster deal into even more assets.

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And that’s where things could get really interesting for Detroit.

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, two players acquired in the Larkin trade could eventually be flipped for additional future assets before the NHL trade deadline. Those players are forward Kirby Dach and goaltender Samuel Montembeault.

Engels suggested both players could help the Red Wings immediately while also becoming trade-deadline rentals. If that happens, Detroit’s already substantial return for Larkin could grow even larger.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Brennan Othmann (78) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) exchanges words during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Could Turn Two New Additions Into More Assets

The Red Wings acquired Michael Hage, Dach, Montembeault, two conditional first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick from Montreal. Detroit also sent the Canadiens its 2027 third-round pick and 2028 second-round pick as part of the transaction.

At first glance, that’s already a pretty remarkable return for a player who had requested a trade and subsequently refused to play. However, the contract situations involving Dach and Montembeault create another interesting possibility.

Both players are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents following the 2026-27 season.

Dach carries a $3.6 million salary-cap hit, while Montembeault carries a $3.15 million hit. Neither player is currently under contract beyond this season, which could make them potential trade candidates if Detroit decides to prioritize future assets.

As Engels noted in his breakdown of the blockbuster trade, both players could contribute now and potentially bring additional draft picks or prospects later.

That’s a fascinating possibility, especially considering what Horcoff already received from Montreal.

Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault Offer Detroit Options

Dach, 25, was originally selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-4 forward has struggled to consistently fulfill the expectations that accompanied his draft position, but he still offers size, NHL experience, and the ability to play center.

According to the Red Wings’ official trade announcement, Dach recorded eight points in 22 games with Montreal this season before the trade. If he finds his game in Detroit, he could become an intriguing option for a team seeking forward depth.

Montembeault presents a different situation, particularly because his potential value could depend on his health and performance. Teams looking for experienced goaltending help could eventually consider him, provided he demonstrates he can contribute.

Of course, neither player is guaranteed to bring Detroit a meaningful return. Their production, health, contract situations, and the needs of other teams will all influence whether another trade makes sense.

Still, having those options is valuable for a Red Wings organization facing difficult decisions about its future.

Dylan Larkin Trade Could Keep Paying Off for Detroit

When the Red Wings officially announced the Dylan Larkin trade, most of the attention immediately shifted toward Michael Hage and the two first-round draft picks. And understandably so, considering the potential long-term value of those assets.

But Dach and Montembeault shouldn’t be overlooked simply because they weren’t the biggest names in the deal.

Detroit already received a return that earned high marks in our initial trade evaluation. Turning either veteran into another useful draft pick or prospect would only strengthen that return.

It’s important to emphasize that there is no confirmed report that Horcoff is actively shopping Dach or Montembeault. Engels’ comments identify a possible direction for Detroit, not an agreement or ongoing negotiation involving either player.

Horcoff could ultimately decide that one or both players are more valuable helping the Red Wings than being moved elsewhere. That decision will depend heavily on how the season develops.

But the possibility remains that Sunday’s blockbuster wasn’t the final chapter in what Detroit receives for Dylan Larkin.

And if Horcoff manages to flip one or both players for additional assets, the Red Wings could end up getting an even bigger haul than fans originally imagined.