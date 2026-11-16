The Detroit Red Wings have been trying to trade Dylan Larkin for months, and despite receiving multiple offers, their former captain remains with the organization. Now, a new report has revealed exactly why interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has refused to pull the trigger on a deal.

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According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, a person familiar with the situation says none of the offers Detroit has received has matched Larkin’s value to the organization. And the biggest obstacle isn’t necessarily a lack of interested teams.

It’s what the Red Wings want in return.

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) looks to clear the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Want a Proven Goal Scorer in Any Dylan Larkin Trade

According to St. James, Detroit is holding out for an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center, in exchange for Larkin. That is a significant asking price, particularly considering the 30-year-old center has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the organization.

Larkin remains a productive top-six center who has consistently scored around 30 goals while playing on a contract carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2030-31 season. The Red Wings believe that combination of production and contractual value warrants a substantial return.

The problem is that the teams Larkin is willing to join aren’t necessarily interested in surrendering their own established stars. According to St. James, the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights have demonstrated limited interest because they are unwilling to part with key players already on their rosters.

That leaves Horcoff facing a difficult decision: accept a package that doesn’t adequately replace Larkin or continue waiting for a better offer.

So far, he has chosen to wait.

Minnesota Wild’s Massive Offer Still Isn’t Enough

Perhaps the most interesting detail involves the Minnesota Wild, who have been among the most aggressive teams pursuing Larkin. According to the Free Press report, Minnesota has offered a package involving Danila Yurov, three first-round draft picks, and a veteran player such as Ryan Hartman.

On paper, that sounds like a pretty impressive return.

Yurov is a 22-year-old winger who has scored nine goals through 22 games this season, while Hartman is an established veteran forward. Add three first-round selections, and it would certainly be a substantial collection of assets.

But Detroit sees two major problems with that type of package.

First, those draft picks would likely fall toward the bottom of the first round because Minnesota is expected to remain competitive. Second, neither Yurov nor Hartman provides the established 30-goal production Detroit wants immediately.

The Red Wings have already expressed reservations about Minnesota’s previous offers, and the latest information suggests their position hasn’t changed.

Dylan Larkin’s No-Trade Clause Complicates Everything

Another major issue is Larkin’s full no-trade clause, which gives him significant control over where he can be traded. He initially approved only three destinations before expanding his list to 10 teams in October.

Even with those additional options, Detroit remains limited in its ability to shop Larkin around the league. And the longer the situation continues, the more uncomfortable things become for everyone involved.

The Standoff Is Costing Larkin $41,000 a Day

Larkin has been suspended without pay since October 29 after informing the organization he would no longer play for the Red Wings while awaiting a trade. He is forfeiting approximately $41,000 per day, yet there has been no indication that Detroit is prepared to lower its demands.

Horcoff made the organization’s position clear during last week’s NHL general managers meetings, telling NHL.com that any potential deal must benefit both sides and improve the Red Wings.

Detroit Is 3-6 Without Dylan Larkin

The numbers also help explain Detroit’s reluctance to settle. According to St. James, the Red Wings were 5-2-3 with Larkin in the lineup this season but have gone just 3-6 since his departure.

Detroit clearly misses the production of its former captain, and trading him for a package that fails to address that hole could make the situation even worse.

For now, the message from the Red Wings appears pretty straightforward: They are willing to trade Dylan Larkin, but they aren’t willing to give him away.

And until another team offers an established scorer Detroit believes can help immediately, this standoff could continue for quite some time.