Red Wings Reportedly Reject Key Player in Dylan Larkin Trade Talks

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly have a problem with what the Minnesota Wild are offering in a potential Dylan Larkin trade, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli has revealed the player at the center of the disagreement. According to Seravalli, Detroit isn’t convinced that 22-year-old forward Danila Yurov is good enough to serve as one of the primary pieces in a deal involving its former captain.

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That is a significant development in a trade saga that has dominated the Red Wings’ offseason and continued into October. Minnesota has been considered one of Larkin’s preferred destinations, but apparently finding common ground on a return package has been easier said than done.

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Reportedly Balk at Danila Yurov in Dylan Larkin Trade Talks

During a Tuesday appearance on Flames Now, Seravalli provided insight into the discussions between Detroit and Minnesota. His comments suggest that the Red Wings have reservations about the quality of the young player the Wild could build their offer around.

“I think in trade talks, the Red Wings have balked a little bit about the quality of Danila Yurov being one of the centerpieces,” Seravalli said.

That is not the same as Detroit formally rejecting a completed trade offer, but it does reveal an important sticking point. The Red Wings apparently aren’t convinced that Yurov represents the caliber of young talent they should demand when discussing a player of Larkin’s importance.

Yurov was selected 24th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and recorded 27 points in 73 games during his rookie season. He has started the 2026-27 campaign with five points in his first 10 games, showing signs of improvement while continuing to develop his offensive game.

Still, Detroit would be surrendering a proven top-line center who has scored at least 30 goals in five consecutive seasons. That makes it understandable why interim general manager Shawn Horcoff would be reluctant to accept a package built primarily around a player who has yet to establish himself as a consistent top-six NHL forward.

Detroit’s Asking Price Remains Extremely High

The reported disagreement becomes even more interesting when considering what the Red Wings are believed to want in exchange for Larkin. NHL insider Darren Dreger has indicated that Detroit’s asking price includes multiple premium assets rather than one promising young player.

According to Dreger’s reported trade framework, the Red Wings have been looking for two high-end prospects, an established top-nine NHL forward, and a first-round draft pick. That would represent a significant investment for Minnesota, especially considering the organization’s existing salary-cap commitments.

For Detroit, however, the demand makes sense when considering what losing Larkin would mean to the lineup. The Red Wings are already searching for additional scoring and center depth, and moving their most established center without receiving immediate help could make those problems even worse.

As we previously reported, former general manager Steve Yzerman warned that moving Larkin for primarily future assets would likely leave Detroit worse in the short term. That concern remains relevant because the organization is attempting to become competitive rather than begin another lengthy rebuild.

Minnesota Faces a Difficult Decision

The Wild have an obvious reason to pursue Larkin, and it goes beyond adding another productive center. Minnesota already has an impressive collection of offensive talent, and pairing Larkin with players such as Kirill Kaprizov could make the organization even more dangerous.

There is also the Quinn Hughes factor to consider, as Minnesota is working toward securing the defenseman’s long-term future. Larkin and Hughes have a relationship through international hockey, and speculation has suggested that acquiring Larkin could strengthen Minnesota’s position as it attempts to convince Hughes to sign an extension.

However, Minnesota must determine how much of its future it is willing to sacrifice for a 30-year-old center. Yurov is still developing, and giving up additional prospects and first-round selections could create problems for the Wild several seasons down the road.

Meanwhile, Detroit has very little reason to make a deal simply for the sake of ending the ongoing speculation. Larkin remains under contract through the 2030-31 season, carrying an annual salary-cap hit of $8.7 million.

What Happens Next With Dylan Larkin?

The timing of Seravalli’s comments is especially interesting because speculation about an approaching trade has intensified over the past week. As we recently reported, ESPN’s John Buccigross suggested that a Larkin trade could happen within seven to 10 days of his October 16 comments.

Whether that prediction proves accurate remains to be seen, but the reported disagreement involving Yurov provides a possible explanation for why Minnesota hasn’t completed a deal. The Wild appear interested in acquiring Larkin, while Detroit remains determined to receive a return that reflects his established value.

Seravalli’s comments do not establish that the Red Wings have turned down a formal offer or ended negotiations with Minnesota. They do, however, suggest Horcoff isn’t prepared to settle for a prospect-driven package unless the quality of the assets meets Detroit’s expectations.

If Minnesota wants to acquire Larkin, it may have to strengthen its offer considerably. Otherwise, the Red Wings can continue evaluating other potential destinations while keeping one of their most important players in Detroit.