The Detroit Red Wings have a massive decision to make on a Dylan Larkin trade, and the latest speculation involving the Minnesota Wild is only making that decision more complicated. With a potential package involving a promising young forward and three first-round draft picks being discussed, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff must determine whether Detroit can afford to pass on such an opportunity.

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According to a November 10 report from Detroit Hockey Insider, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Minnesota’s potential offer includes Danila Yurov and three first-round selections. However, those exact terms have not been confirmed by either organization, and Friedman previously indicated uncertainty about the number of picks involved.

For a Red Wings organization desperate to build a sustainable winner, that is a significant amount of potential future talent. But is it enough to justify trading one of Detroit’s most accomplished players?

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Could Receive Massive Return for Dylan Larkin

Minnesota has repeatedly surfaced as one of the most aggressive teams pursuing Larkin, and the reported trade possibilities have continued to attract attention around the NHL. The Wild appear interested in acquiring an established center capable of strengthening their lineup, while Detroit remains determined to secure an appropriate return.

Yurov, a 22-year-old forward selected 24th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, would provide Detroit with another young offensive player. Adding three first-round selections could also give the Red Wings considerable flexibility to acquire future talent or potentially pursue established players through additional trades.

However, there is an important distinction between receiving valuable assets and receiving players who can immediately make Detroit better.

Horcoff has already made his intentions clear regarding the type of return he wants, emphasizing the importance of acquiring players who can contribute now. As the organization continues to evaluate its asking price in a potential Larkin trade, the difference between immediate help and future assets could ultimately determine whether a deal gets completed.

Shawn Horcoff Faces a Difficult Dylan Larkin Trade Decision

The biggest problem for Detroit is that Larkin still has considerable control over where he can be traded. His approved list reportedly contains 10 teams, which limits Horcoff’s ability to create competition among interested organizations.

According to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika, Horcoff has expressed his willingness to wait until the Red Wings receive a return that benefits the organization. That position was reinforced Tuesday when the interim general manager indicated that the situation remained unchanged.

Detroit’s ongoing trade standoff with Larkin has created an uncomfortable situation for everyone involved. The former captain remains suspended without pay, and there has been no indication that a resolution is imminent.

That brings us back to Minnesota’s potential package.

If Yurov and three first-round picks are genuinely available, Horcoff must decide whether that represents the best return Detroit can realistically obtain. Holding out for more established NHL talent might be understandable, but there is also a risk that an interested team eventually decides to pursue another option.

There is another possibility worth considering. Detroit could potentially use some of those draft selections in subsequent deals to acquire players who are ready to contribute immediately, effectively transforming a futures-heavy package into a more balanced return.

Of course, that strategy comes with its own risks, particularly if the Red Wings struggle to convert those assets into meaningful improvements.

Should Detroit Accept Minnesota’s Potential Offer?

The Red Wings cannot afford to rush this decision simply because the Larkin situation has become uncomfortable. At the same time, they cannot afford to ignore a substantial return if it presents the best opportunity to improve the franchise.

Three first-round picks and a young player with upside would certainly deserve serious consideration. Whether that package ultimately meets Detroit’s needs is another question entirely, especially given the organization’s desire to become competitive sooner rather than later.

For now, there is no confirmed agreement between the Red Wings and Wild, and Friedman’s assessment should not be mistaken for a finalized trade offer. But the possibility of such a return raises an important question for Horcoff and the entire organization.

Would you trade Dylan Larkin for Danila Yurov and three first-round picks, or should the Red Wings continue holding out for more?