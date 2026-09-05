Red Wings Begin Eliminating Candidates in GM Search

The Detroit Red Wings’ general manager search is finally moving.

According to PuckPedia, some candidates involved in Detroit’s GM process have been informed they are no longer in the running, a development that suggests the organization has begun narrowing its field. Pro Hockey Rumors also reported that Detroit appears to be moving forward with a smaller group of candidates.

That matters because Detroit’s search has been long on names and short on actual movement since Steve Yzerman stepped away as general manager on July 15.

The Red Wings previously considered a mix of internal and external options, and several concrete candidates had emerged during the process.

Now, at least some of them are officially out.

Detroit had reportedly hoped to have its next hockey operations leader in place around Labor Day, though Frank Seravalli later clarified that Labor Day was the organization’s goal, not a guaranteed deadline.

The timing is becoming increasingly important.

Training camp opens Sept. 17, while Dylan Larkin’s trade request and Simon Edvinsson’s contract situation remain unresolved. NHL.com has also noted that Detroit’s next hockey operations leader will inherit major questions surrounding the direction of the franchise.

We still don’t know who will get the job.

But for the first time in a while, we know the list is getting shorter.