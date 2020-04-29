Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert scraps with Blackhawks D Chris Chelios [Video]

This is one of those scraps where we all would have liked the referees to just let it go a bit longer to see what happened.
Take a look as Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert mixes it up with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman, Chris Chelios.
This is one of those scraps where we all would have liked the referees to just let it go a bit longer to see what happened.
Take a look as Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert mixes it up with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman, Chris Chelios.
© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.