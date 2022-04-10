Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert takes a chunk out of Bob Rouse’s helmet [Video]

Let’s flashback to March 5, 1993, when Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert did something that we do not recall happening in the NHL (at least that we could find).

Take a look as Probert swings his stick and literally takes a chunk out of Bob Rouse‘s helmet!

You be the judge on whether or not this was an accident or if Probert whacked Rouse in the head on purpose.

Check it out.

