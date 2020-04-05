Red Wings enforcer Stu Grimson absolutely pummels Todd Ewen(VIDEO)

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Stu Grimson was known by the nickname “The Grim Reaper”, and it certainly wasn’t hard to figure out why that was given his reputation as one of the NHL’s toughest players.

We’ll throw it back to March 25, 1996 at Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings were hosting the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, and Grimson took exception to Anaheim’s Todd Ewen running defenseman Mike Ramsey into the boards:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTX3smpL9iM

The Grim Reaper came out on top in that bout, as he usually always did!