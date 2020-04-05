Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

Red Wings enforcer Stu Grimson absolutely pummels Todd Ewen(VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker
1 Min Read

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Stu Grimson was known by the nickname “The Grim Reaper”, and it certainly wasn’t hard to figure out why that was given his reputation as one of the NHL’s toughest players.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...

We’ll throw it back to March 25, 1996 at Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings were hosting the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, and Grimson took exception to Anaheim’s Todd Ewen running defenseman Mike Ramsey into the boards:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTX3smpL9iM

Featured Videos

The Grim Reaper came out on top in that bout, as he usually always did!

Stu Grimson

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By Michael Whitaker
Follow:
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.
Previous Article Stu Grimson Ex-Lion Darius Slay believes he had “freaking fantastic” final year in Detroit
Next Article Stu Grimson Chris Spielman shut down by eBay as he tries to raise money for Covid-19 relief

Stay Connected

Ohio State
Fan trolls Ohio State with ruthless sign at MAC Championship Game [Photo]
College Sports
Michigan vs. TCU
Michigan vs. TCU hypothetical point spread released
U of M
Blake Corum Michigan
Michigan RB Blake Corum takes to Twitter to make announcement
U of M
Detroit Lions rooting guide fans
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 4 teams Lions fans should root for in Week 13
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?