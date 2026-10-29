The Dylan Larkin situation has taken another stunning turn, and the Detroit Red Wings could be preparing to take disciplinary action against their former captain.

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According to a Thursday afternoon report, Detroit is expected to suspend Larkin without pay until a trade is completed, following his decision to stop playing while awaiting a move out of Hockeytown.

If the Red Wings follow through, the dispute between Larkin and the organization will have escalated from an unresolved trade request into a potentially costly contract standoff.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Expected to Suspend Dylan Larkin

In a Thursday afternoon update on X, Ansar Khan reported that the Red Wings are expected to suspend Larkin without pay while waiting for a trade to materialize.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Thursday that a suspension is possible, and that Larkin would forfeit $41,237.11 for every day he sits under one.

Khan also indicated that a statement from interim general manager Shawn Horcoff was still pending.

The distinction is important: Detroit has not officially announced a suspension, and Horcoff has not yet publicly explained how the organization intends to handle Larkin’s refusal to play.

The development follows an extraordinary series of events Thursday.

Larkin was ruled out against the Chicago Blackhawks after missing Wednesday’s practice and Thursday’s optional morning skate.

According to additional reporting on his decision, Larkin informed Detroit on Wednesday night that he would no longer play until he was traded.

As we reported earlier Thursday, Larkin’s representatives have expressed growing frustration over how long the trade process has taken.

Now, the organization may respond by withholding his pay.

Dylan Larkin Trade Standoff Reaches New Level

Larkin’s decision to stop playing creates a difficult situation for Horcoff, who has been trying to secure an acceptable return for the 30-year-old center.

What a Dylan Larkin Suspension Would Cost

The former captain has four additional seasons remaining on his contract after 2026-27, with an annual salary-cap hit of $8.7 million.

A suspension without pay could create a financial consequence for Larkin, but it would not automatically resolve the underlying trade dispute or guarantee Detroit receives the return it wants.

There is also recent NHL precedent for a prolonged player-team standoff.

As we previously covered, Connor Hellebuyck’s dispute with Winnipeg ended when the Jets traded the goaltender to New Jersey earlier this month. Hellebuyck had been suspended without pay for failing to report to training camp, and the deal landed on the day that suspension was set to end.

However, Larkin’s situation must be judged on its own circumstances, particularly because the Red Wings have not yet confirmed what disciplinary action they will take.

For now, the most significant question is what Horcoff’s anticipated statement says about how Detroit plans to handle a captain-turned-trade-candidate who has stopped playing.