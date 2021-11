Detroit Red Wings forward Adam Erne sticks up for his teammates!

He dropped the gloves against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton early in the 2nd period of tonight’s game at T-Mobile Arena after he leveled Michael Rasmussen:

Good guy Adam Erne sticking up for his teammates! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/D2MVk18oTf — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 19, 2021