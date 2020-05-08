Red Wings F Anthony Mantha comments on where he wants to play in 2020-21

The 2019-20 season did not go as planned for Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha. Not only was his team the worst in the NHL (by far), but he also dealt with injuries that allowed him to play in just 43 games.

That being said, in those 43 games, Mantha scored 16 goals and dished out 22 assists, which was not too shabby for a last-place team.

This was the final year of Mantha’s current contract and with the Red Wings clearly in rebuild mode, the question is, is he part of the future?

Though that is a question that we do not yet know the answer to, Mantha says he wants his next contract to be with the Red Wings and he is confident they will get a deal done before the start of the 2020-21 season.

From Detroit News:

“I want to be here, I like it here,” Mantha said. “I know we’re rebuilding right now but hopefully I can be part of the future. Hopefully things go well and we can get a deal.

“I’m not stressed yet. The league is waiting to see if we’re going to finish the season or what is going to happen. We have all summer to negotiate. If we don’t have a contract before the (next) season, then I’ll be a little worried. But we have so much time. I’m pretty sure we’re going to agree on a deal.”

What do you think, Nation, should Mantha be a part of the Red Wings future plans or will he demand too much money for a team that is still a ways away from contending?