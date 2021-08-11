Red Wings F Brendan Shanahan drops gloves against future teammate Derian Hatcher [VIDEO]

Not only was former Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan one of the great goal scorers in team history, he was also one of the toughest.

When he wasn’t terrorizing opposition goaltenders, he was throwing his weight around and demonstrating he wasn’t afraid to drop the gloves. In fact, he dropped the gloves 35 times during his tenure with Detroit as part of 90 career bouts.

Let’s throw it back to the 1998-99 season where he dropped the gloves against his future (albeit brief) teammate, Derian Hatcher of the Dallas Stars:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Brendan Shanahan Vs Derian Hatcher 12.18.98" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zkkw_rDPnHg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

After several years in Dallas, the Sterling Heights, MI native would sign a five-year contract with Detroit in 2003, but was limited to a mere 15 games due to an ACL tear early in the season, and had his contract soon bought out.