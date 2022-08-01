Red Wings F David Perron felt disrespected by Blues

Among the multiple signings that Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made last month at the start of the free agency was bringing aboard 2019 Stanley Cup champion veteran forward David Perron, who has played the majority of his career with the St. Louis Blues.

In signing with the Red Wings, Perron will be reunited with former Blues teammate Ville Husso, who was acquired by the Red Wings last month in exchange for a draft selection. Of course, he’ll also be reunited with the likes of Robby Fabbri, Oskar Sundqvist, and Jake Walman, all of whom have been acquired by Yzerman since he returned to Detroit as GM in 2019. He’ll also be providing some much-needed scoring up front, having tallied 27 goals and 30 assists last season, with another nine goals in 12 postseason games.

Perron certainly enjoyed playing in St. Louis, but according to some recent comments that the new Red Wings forward made, it sounds like in his mind, the feeling wasn’t exactly reciprocal.

David Perron apparently didn’t feel appreciated by St. Louis

“After the performance, the loyalty, winning the Stanley Cup…all that combined, I just felt like if you wanted someone, you make it happen, you find a way,” Perron said recently.

“There’s no excuse there for me,” he continued. “That’s what is really hurting me, for sure. I’m not saying it’s going to be the right or wrong decision from the team perspective, but I just kind of felt like I commanded and earned that a little bit.”

He’ll have a chance to show his worth with Detroit after having agreed to a two-year pact that carries an average annual value of $4.75 million.

“I just felt like that was going to be an easy extension to get done over the summer,” Perron said. “I wasn’t going to be crazy. I just wanted something where I felt respected.”

