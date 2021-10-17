Red Wings F Filip Zadina shaken up after hit from Vancouver’s Conor Garland [Video]

by

The last thing the Detroit Red Wings need right now is more injury trouble, as they’re already without captain Dylan Larkin thanks to a suspension and potentially longer thanks to a neck injury suffered during last game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Forward Filip Zadina has gone to the dressing room after suffering a hit to the head from Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland:

During the ensuing scrum, Canucks captain Bo Horvat and Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen engaged in some wrestling; both players would be penalized, along with Garland, who received two minutes for illegal check to the head:

