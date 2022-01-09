Red Wings F Givani Smith fights Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers following big hit [Video]

Detroit Red Wings forward Givani Smith is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City, enduring himself to the team and fans with his hard-nosed play and willingness to drop the gloves.
Tonight, he fought for the second time in as many games, fighting Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers after he leveled defenseman Gustav Lindstrom in the corner:
Givani Smith doesn’t back down from anyone 👊 #lgrw
— Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) January 10, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings