Red Wings F Givani Smith fights for 2nd time against Florida [VIDEO]

Okay, let’s keep this guy in the lineup, shall we?

Detroit Red Wings forward Givani Smith already dropped the gloves once tonight against the Florida Panthers – why not do it again?

He once again made good use of the fists, this time against Florida’s Riley Stillman during tonight’s 3rd period and landing several solid rights:

He’s just one bout away from a hat trick of fights on the night!

