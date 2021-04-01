Red Wings F Givani Smith fights for 2nd time against Florida [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Okay, let’s keep this guy in the lineup, shall we?

Detroit Red Wings forward Givani Smith already dropped the gloves once tonight against the Florida Panthers – why not do it again?

He once again made good use of the fists, this time against Florida’s Riley Stillman during tonight’s 3rd period and landing several solid rights:

Givani Smith's 2nd fight of the night – Stillman signed up for a beating this time around. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/eeJidIWMh5 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 2, 2021

He’s just one bout away from a hat trick of fights on the night!

