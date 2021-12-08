Red Wings F Givani Smith takes down Nashville’s Ben Harpur in fight [Video]

The Red Wings desperately needed a spark after a listless first half of tonight’s game against the Nashville Predators, and Givani Smith delivered.

The gritty forward took on Predators forward Ben Harpur in a bout in the neutral zone following a flare-up near the Nashville bench, and it was Smith getting the upper hand.

GIVANI SMITH IS SWINGIN. LET'S GET ER GOIN EH BOYS #LGRW pic.twitter.com/DzrN0QVh0t — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 8, 2021

The two even continued to jaw at each other from the penalty box. Let’s hope that this gets the Red Wings going!