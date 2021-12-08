Red Wings F Givani Smith takes down Nashville’s Ben Harpur in fight [Video]

The Red Wings desperately needed a spark after a listless first half of tonight’s game against the Nashville Predators, and Givani Smith delivered.

The gritty forward took on Predators forward Ben Harpur in a bout in the neutral zone following a flare-up near the Nashville bench, and it was Smith getting the upper hand.

The two even continued to jaw at each other from the penalty box. Let’s hope that this gets the Red Wings going!

