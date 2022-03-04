Red Wings F Jakub Vrana still not ready to return

Well, this isn’t the news that Detroit Red Wings fans wanted to hear on a Friday afternoon.

After their morning skate as they continue preparations to face the Tampa Bay Lighting later tonight at Amalie Arena, head coach Jeff Blashill explained that forward Jakub Vrana, who has yet to play this season thanks to a shoulder injury suffered in training camp, still hasn’t been cleared to return.

“I don’t have a specific time frame yet, but obviously, every day is out there,” Blashill explained. “He moves closer, so we’ll see. When I have more specifics, I’ll let you guys know.”

“He’s not seen a doctor, so we’re still working towards that,” he continued. “Again, he’s on the ice and has spent time in practice with us. I’d just hate to put a real date on it and lock myself into that. So right now, I don’t have that.”

Vrana was acquired at the NHL Trade Deadline last season from the Washington Capitals in the deal that saw Anthony Mantha go the other way; Vrana scored eight goals (four in one game against the Dallas Stars) and three assists in the 11 games he appeared in with his new teammates and was re-signed to a new contract over the summer.

“Everyone from day one was very kind and helped me fit in,” Vrana explained shortly after signing his contract extension. “This team has great potential and a bright future, I am really happy to join this group.”

In 295 career games with Washington and Detroit, Vrana has tallied 84 goals with 84 assists. He was also a member of the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals, having scored the opening goal in the deciding Game 5.

The Red Wings and Lightning will get underway tonight starting at 7:00 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit.

