Red Wings F Joe Veleno Drops Gloves With Oilers F Corey Perry [Video]

During Sunday's heated matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, tensions flared as Red Wings forward Joe Veleno and Oilers forward Corey Perry found themselves in a scuffle that quickly escalated. Both players dropped their gloves, engaging in an intense fight to the delight of fans.

The video below captures the spirited brawl, showing both players throwing and landing some solid punches, though it didn’t appear that either fighter gained a definitive upper hand. The fight highlights the physical, competitive energy both teams brought to the game and added an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling matchup.