It’s a milestone in Columbus!

Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno has scored his first goal in the NHL, converting on the power play tonight at Nationwide Arena against the Blue Jackets:

Joe Veleno's first national hockey league goal! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/yy5H8urzE1 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 8, 2021

He’ll be saving that puck for the rest of his life!