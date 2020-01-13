Red Wings F Justin Abdelkader called out by ex-NHL goaltender

Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader is stuck in the worst stretch of his NHL career. He hasn’t scored once in 29 games this season while only putting up three assists, and also features a plus/minus rating of -5.

That seems like enough for anyone to be calling him out, especially given his $4.25 million cap hit. However, one play during last night’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres caught the attention of former NHL goaltender Martin Biron, who took to Twitter to call out the maligned Red Wings forward for seemingly giving up on the play.

Here’s the full play in question: