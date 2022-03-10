Red Wings F Lucas Raymond bloodied in melee that nearly included the goaltenders [Video]

While the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild have never been rivals, the end of tonight’s second period certainly resembled the legendary battles between Detroit and the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild attempted to crash the net as the period expired, leading to a melee that even included goaltender Cam Talbot charging down the ice ala Patrick Roy and attempting to get at Detroit’s Alex Nedeljkovic. Talbot already has a fight under his belt, having dropped the mitts against Edmonton’s Mike Smith while he was a member of the Calgary Flames.

In the meantime, a dog pile formed in front of Detroit’s net that included Dylan Larkin, Jordan Oesterle, and Filip Hronek for the Red Wings along with Matt Dumba and Nick Foligno of the Wild.

Detroit’s Lucas Raymond was also bloodied after going at it with Dumba, who elbowed the Red Wings rookie in the head along with landing several punches to his head.

Melee in Detroit, with Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot skating down the ice to join