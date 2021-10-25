Red Wings F Lucas Raymond credits teammates following 1st career hat trick [Video]

It’s a night he’ll remember for the rest of his life!

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond tallied his first career hat trick tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, upping his goal total on the young season to four and also setting some Red Wings history in the process.

He’s the first Red Wings rookie to record a four-point night since both Nicklas Lidstrom and Sergei Fedorov did so in 1991:

Following the game, Raymond stayed humble and kept the big picture in mind of the importance of bouncing back from last night’s horrific 6-1 loss to Montreal with a strong effort tonight:

“It’s amazing, it’s a really fun thing,” Raymond said. “To come here and bounce back as a team and get the win, it’s a special night for sure.”

Playing on Detroit’s top line with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi has paid dividends for Raymond as he continues getting his feet wet at the NHL level.

“A lot – it’s not just this game, it’s the time off the ice as well that lead the plays we make on the ice,” he said. “It’s fun to play with them and they help me a lot.”

