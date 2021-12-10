Red Wings F Lucas Raymond describes the method to his scoring prowess [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings may have been understandably frustrated when they didn’t land the No. 1 overall NHL Draft pick after their abysmal 2019-20 regular season (prior to the COVID-19 shutdown). Despite owning the League’s worst record by a wide margin, they dropped to No. 4 in the selection process.

But so far, that’s been a major blessing in disguise. With the No. 4 selection, they took Swedish forward Lucas Raymond. And all he’s done since making the team this year out of training camp is lead all NHL rookies in scoring.

And as he explains to Bally Sports Detroit host Trevor Thompson, there is a method to his madness.

“I like to pull the puck back when I shoot, trying to change the angles,” Raymond explained of his wrist shot. “The goalies are so good nowadays, so I try and try and change the angle a bit.”

There's a method to the madness, as @DetroitRedWings rookie forward Lucas Raymond explains to @iamtrevort. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/4wz2VNpJbb — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 10, 2021