in Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings F Lucas Raymond records video message for young super fan

12 Views 3 Votes

A young Detroit Red Wings fan stole the show at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, with a reaction that can be described as nothing short of pure joy when he made it onto the scoreboard:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYWhFLSl7TI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond recorded a special video message to the young fan named Alex:

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Bill Belichick to the Wolverines? Michigan message boards have laughable options to replace Jim Harbaugh