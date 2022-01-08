Red Wings F Lucas Raymond records video message for young super fan

A young Detroit Red Wings fan stole the show at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, with a reaction that can be described as nothing short of pure joy when he made it onto the scoreboard:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYWhFLSl7TI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond recorded a special video message to the young fan named Alex:
To our new buddy Alex,
From your favorite player, Lucas & the Detroit Red Wings. 👊 pic.twitter.com/9iHVRfc55a
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 8, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings