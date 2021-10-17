Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi chirps Canucks …… from the bench [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings earned their first victory of the 2021-22 NHL Season tonight at Little Caesars Arena, triumphing over the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-1 final score.

However, one moment during a break in play is making the rounds on Twitter, and fans are getting a kick out of it. Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was seen jawing back and forth with Canucks forward Alex Chiasson; it wasn’t long before Bertuzzi’s teammate Robby Fabbri joined in on the fun.

