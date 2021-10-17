Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi chirps Canucks …… from the bench [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings earned their first victory of the 2021-22 NHL Season tonight at Little Caesars Arena, triumphing over the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-1 final score.
However, one moment during a break in play is making the rounds on Twitter, and fans are getting a kick out of it. Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was seen jawing back and forth with Canucks forward Alex Chiasson; it wasn’t long before Bertuzzi’s teammate Robby Fabbri joined in on the fun.
just chattin pic.twitter.com/vsMpdoquxy
— sleepy wings fan 😪 (@drwgifs) October 17, 2021
Take a look at some of the more creative reactions on Twitter:
LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZGvfqZicQq
— the holy mackerel (@crosschecked) October 17, 2021
Live from Detroit….it's Saturday Night! pic.twitter.com/h4RlHl1Tmb
— Octopus Thrower (@OctopusThrower_) October 17, 2021