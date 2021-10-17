Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi chirps Canucks …… from the bench [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings earned their first victory of the 2021-22 NHL Season tonight at Little Caesars Arena, triumphing over the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-1 final score.

However, one moment during a break in play is making the rounds on Twitter, and fans are getting a kick out of it. Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was seen jawing back and forth with Canucks forward Alex Chiasson; it wasn’t long before Bertuzzi’s teammate Robby Fabbri joined in on the fun.

just chattin pic.twitter.com/vsMpdoquxy — sleepy wings fan 😪 (@drwgifs) October 17, 2021

Take a look at some of the more creative reactions on Twitter:

Live from Detroit….it's Saturday Night! pic.twitter.com/h4RlHl1Tmb — Octopus Thrower (@OctopusThrower_) October 17, 2021

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=9991956390" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>