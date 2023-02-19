Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi reportedly off the trade market

At the time of writing, the Detroit Red Wings are the second-hottest team in the league behind the New York Rangers, and they will face off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night in hopes of extending their five-game winning streak. With every team above them losing, the Red Wings sit just three points away from a playoff spot. With the Red Wings getting hot, there has been speculation that they may decide to hold on to Tyler Bertuzzi, who has been mentioned repeatedly as a trade candidate.

Tyler Bertuzzi Staying?

On Saturday, it was reported by Elliotte Friedman that Bertuzzi is “OFF the trade market” and is staying with the Red Wings for the time being… at least for now.

Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) reports that Tyler Bertuzzi is OFF the trade market (at least for now).



Steve Yzerman is not shopping Tyler Bertuzzi for the time being with the Detroit Red Wings in striking distance of a playoff spot. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 19, 2023

With the Red Wings currently on a five-game winning streak and sitting just three points away from a playoff spot, it's no surprise that Bertuzzi has been a key contributor. In their last game against the Calgary Flames, Bertuzzi scored a goal and tallied two assists, bringing his total to five points during the win streak. While Bertuzzi has had some injury setbacks this season, he's been an important playmaker for the team. Tonight, he'll be back on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik as the Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken.

Bottom Line

Although the Red Wings' current performance and decision to keep Bertuzzi in hopes of making the playoffs are commendable, it's important to note that this could all change if the team experiences a losing streak or if another team offers a tempting trade deal to Steve Yzerman. The ideal scenario would be for the Red Wings to maintain their winning streak and secure long-term deals with Bertuzzi and Larkin, who are crucial players in the team's offense.