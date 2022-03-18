Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi reportedly open to trade

While the Detroit Red Wings have certainly made several improvements, they’re still going to miss out on appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 6th straight season.

And after reporting that GM Steve Yzerman has informed other NHL clubs that they are “open for business”, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli noted that one prime trade candidate was none other than the second-leading scorer on the team in Tyler Bertuzzi.

And now, Seravalli has doubled down on Bertuzzi, stating that it’s his belief Bertuzzi has expressed that he’d be willing to be moved, though was clear to say that it wasn’t an outright trade request.

So far this season, Bertuzzi has scored 24 goals with 24 assists, both career highs.