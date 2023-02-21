Merch
Red Wings Notes

Red Wings face Capitals in pivotal game on road trip | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

Playoff race heating up in Eastern Conference

By Jeff Bilbrey
The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Washington Capitals in a crucial game as they look to make a push for the playoffs. The Wings trail the Florida Panthers by four points for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with several other teams within striking distance. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said that Tuesday's game is pivotal for his club, and the team will be without Lucas Raymond for the sixth straight game. Jakub Vrana will return to the lineup for the first time since October 15.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Capitals

Why it matters: Red Wings looking to make a push for the playoffs

Key Points:

  • The Wings trail the Florida Panthers by four points for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
  • Several other teams are also competing for a playoff berth in the ultra-tight standings.
  • Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said that Tuesday's game is pivotal for his club.
  • The Red Wings will be without Lucas Raymond for the sixth straight game.
  • Jakub Vrana will return to the lineup for the first time since October 15.

The Big Picture: Playoff Race Heating Up in Eastern Conference

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a five-game road trip, and Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals is crucial in their push for the playoffs. The Wings are currently four points behind the Florida Panthers for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and several other teams are also in the hunt. With the standings so tight, every game is important, and the Wings will need to be at their best to stay in the race.

Red Wings vs. Capitals by the Numbers:

Detroit Red Wings vs. Capitals Stats
  • 26-21-8: Detroit's current record
  • 60 points: Detroit's current point total
  • 28-24-6: Washington's current record
  • 62 points: Washington's current point total

Let's look at the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals. Regarding their records, the Capitals have a slight edge with 62 points compared to the Red Wings' 60 points. Surprisingly, despite their higher standing, the Capitals are ranked lower in their division than the Red Wings.

Regarding goals scored and allowed, the Capitals have scored 175 goals and allowed 170 goals, ranking 18th and 13th, respectively, while the Wings have scored 172 goals and allowed 179 goals, ranking 23rd and 18th. The Capitals also have a slightly better SRS of 0.15 compared to the Red Wings' -0.15, and their SOS is stronger, ranking 3rd compared to the Red Wings 26th.

However, the Wings have a slightly better power-play percentage of 21.58% compared to the Capitals' 20.22%, but the Capitals have a better penalty-kill percentage of 81.29% compared to the Red Wings' 77.99%.

Overall, the Capitals seem to have a slightly better chance of coming out on top, but don't count the Red Wings out just yet. With the game expected to be a close one, anything could happen. Stay tuned for what's sure to be an exciting game!

What they are saying

  • “This is what they've battled for…important games late in the season. We're right here, and I'm excited to see how we handle it.” – Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde
  • “This game (on Tuesday) is really important for our group here. At this time of the year, you gotta come in and prepare every day. Just give it all you got.” – Jakub Vrana
The Bottom Line – Playoffs or Bust for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are facing a crucial game against the Washington Capitals as they make a push for the playoffs. With several other teams also competing for a playoff spot, every game is crucial at this point in the season. The Red Wings will need to be at their best to stay in the race, and Tuesday's game will be a good test of their playoff potential.

Going Deeper: PREVIEW: Detroit concludes road trip in D.C. on Tuesday (nhl.com)

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Tue, Feb 21@ Washington7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 23vs New York7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 25vs Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
