Red Wings face Capitals in pivotal game on road trip | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Washington Capitals in a crucial game as they look to make a push for the playoffs. The Wings trail the Florida Panthers by four points for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with several other teams within striking distance. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said that Tuesday's game is pivotal for his club, and the team will be without Lucas Raymond for the sixth straight game. Jakub Vrana will return to the lineup for the first time since October 15.

The Big Picture: Playoff Race Heating Up in Eastern Conference

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a five-game road trip, and Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals is crucial in their push for the playoffs. The Wings are currently four points behind the Florida Panthers for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and several other teams are also in the hunt. With the standings so tight, every game is important, and the Wings will need to be at their best to stay in the race.

Red Wings vs. Capitals by the Numbers:

26-21-8: Detroit's current record

60 points: Detroit's current point total

28-24-6: Washington's current record

62 points: Washington's current point total

Let's look at the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals. Regarding their records, the Capitals have a slight edge with 62 points compared to the Red Wings' 60 points. Surprisingly, despite their higher standing, the Capitals are ranked lower in their division than the Red Wings.

Regarding goals scored and allowed, the Capitals have scored 175 goals and allowed 170 goals, ranking 18th and 13th, respectively, while the Wings have scored 172 goals and allowed 179 goals, ranking 23rd and 18th. The Capitals also have a slightly better SRS of 0.15 compared to the Red Wings' -0.15, and their SOS is stronger, ranking 3rd compared to the Red Wings 26th.

However, the Wings have a slightly better power-play percentage of 21.58% compared to the Capitals' 20.22%, but the Capitals have a better penalty-kill percentage of 81.29% compared to the Red Wings' 77.99%.

Overall, the Capitals seem to have a slightly better chance of coming out on top, but don't count the Red Wings out just yet. With the game expected to be a close one, anything could happen. Stay tuned for what's sure to be an exciting game!

What they are saying

“This is what they've battled for…important games late in the season. We're right here, and I'm excited to see how we handle it.” – Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde

“This game (on Tuesday) is really important for our group here. At this time of the year, you gotta come in and prepare every day. Just give it all you got.” – Jakub Vrana

The Bottom Line – Playoffs or Bust for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are facing a crucial game against the Washington Capitals as they make a push for the playoffs. With several other teams also competing for a playoff spot, every game is crucial at this point in the season. The Red Wings will need to be at their best to stay in the race, and Tuesday's game will be a good test of their playoff potential.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Tue, Feb 21 @ Washington 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 23 vs New York 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports