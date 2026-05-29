Red Wings face live Patrick Kane contract decision

Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings have mutual interest in a return, but Detroit still has to decide whether to commit another contract to a 37-year-old winger who produced 57 points in 67 games, with 16 goals and 41 assists. As an unrestricted free agent, Kane gives the Red Wings a clear offseason choice on term and salary for one of their most productive scoring wings.

Kane’s offense stayed intact all the way through the finish. He posted 24 points in his final 20 games, which puts real weight on this Red Wings decision for a club that finished 41-31-10 and is still trying to end its playoff drought.

Detroit knows the scoring is still there

Kane said on April 17 that there was mutual interest in coming back for his 20th NHL season. That keeps the door open for the Red Wings to bring back a veteran winger who still generated offense at a high rate when healthy.

The production is easy to see. Kane reached 508 career goals and 1,400 points by the end of the season, and his late push showed he can still fill a scoring role in the Red Wings’ forward group.

Term and cost are the real questions

Spotrac lists Kane’s previous average annual value at $3 million. If the Red Wings want him back, the negotiation now comes down to whether another short-term deal fits the club’s offseason budget and roster planning.

Age is part of that calculation. Kane was 37 at season’s end, so any new agreement has to balance present scoring against the risk of adding term for an older forward.

The decision point is getting closer

The Red Wings do not have to guess about what Kane wants. He has said he still wants to help Detroit get back to the playoffs, and the team’s interest in a return is reflected in his end-of-season comments.

The next step is whether Detroit and Kane can settle on another short contract at the right number, or whether the Red Wings let a 57-point winger reach free agency.