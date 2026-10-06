Detroit Red Wings fans have tried booing. They’ve tried “sell the team” chants, petitions and public letters demanding answers from ownership.

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Apparently, it’s time for witchcraft.

After watching the Red Wings fall 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Octopus Thrower site expert Jake Rivard decided conventional methods were no longer enough. Rivard actually hired a witch on Etsy in an attempt to lift what he jokingly believes could be a curse on the Red Wings, according to his account of the unusual purchase.

Yes. We’ve reached this point in Hockeytown.

Red Wings Fan Turns to Witchcraft

Rivard announced his plan after Detroit dropped to 0-2, explaining that the seemingly endless stream of bad news surrounding the organization had convinced him it was time to try something considerably less traditional.

“I mean, at this point, it’s gotta be a curse,” Rivard said. “Every day, there’s a new horror unleashed on this fanbase. Every day, we have to contend with new nightmares. I’m convinced someone cursed the team a while ago and now I’m off to make it right.”

The whole thing is obviously being done with tongue planted firmly in cheek. Still, Rivard didn’t merely joke about finding supernatural assistance. He paid for it.

And believe it or not, he isn’t the first frustrated sports fan to try this.

A Seattle Mariners fan hired an Etsy witch in 2025 in an effort to help Seattle’s baseball team. The Mariners promptly won nine straight games, including back-to-back wins at Atlanta in which they outscored the Braves 28-4.

Scientific evidence? Absolutely not.

Enough for a desperate Red Wings fan to give it a shot? Apparently.

Hockeytown Could Use Some Magic

It’s funny because of everything happening around it.

The Red Wings haven’t simply started 0-2. Detroit entered its 101st season after missing the playoffs for a 10th consecutive year, then opened the new campaign amid an avalanche of organizational drama.

The franchise still doesn’t have a permanent general manager. Dylan Larkin requested a trade during the offseason and was booed by Red Wings fans during Opening Night introductions. Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned and back in Sweden, with Elliotte Friedman reporting that the young defenseman prefers to be traded.

Then there is Chris Ilitch.

Fans chanted “sell the team” during Friday’s opener against the New York Rangers, and Ilitch subsequently acknowledged the frustration surrounding the organization while promising to remain focused on building a championship-level franchise.

So, sure.

Why not try a witch?

Desperate Times in Detroit

Rivard’s stunt works because underneath the joke is something very real.

Red Wings fans are exhausted.

This is a fanbase that watched Detroit miss the postseason 10 consecutive times after previously qualifying for 25 straight years. Now fans are watching another season begin with uncertainty surrounding the front office, the former captain and one of the organization’s most valuable young players.

Two losses don’t make a season. Detroit has plenty of time to recover, and a roster loaded with young talent still offers legitimate reasons for optimism.

But patience isn’t unlimited.

“It might just be a silly Etsy thing, but we’ve gotta try everything we can,” Rivard said. “I mean, I’m not out on the ice. I don’t own the team. What else can I do?”

Fair question.

Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators next, giving the Red Wings another opportunity to earn their first victory of the season.

If they suddenly start winning?

Forget adjustments. Forget special teams. Forget advanced analytics.

Give the witch the game puck.