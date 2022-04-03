Red Wings fan makes hilarious edit to Jeff Blashill’s Wikipedia page

If you are a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, there is a solid chance that you are fed up with the job Jeff Blashill has done since he took over as head coach of the team.

In fact, people have been calling for Blashill’s job for years and those voices are getting louder and louder as the days go by and the Wings continue to play embarrassing hockey.

As you can see below, one fan has gone as far as going into Blashill’s Wikipedia to make a pretty hilarious change.

“He has also has single handedly made the Detroit Red Wings a flaming pile of dogs**t in his seven years of coaching them.”

Well played!