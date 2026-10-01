Frustration surrounding the Detroit Red Wings’ decade-long playoff drought has produced a new form of fan protest.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

A Red Wings fan named Jeffrey Allor has launched an online petition calling for Chris Ilitch to sell the franchise, arguing that Detroit has lost its direction during an extended period without postseason hockey. The petition criticizes ownership, personnel decisions and what its creator views as an erosion of the winning culture that once defined the organization.

The petition is a fan-driven effort. It does not indicate that the Ilitch family is considering selling the Red Wings, and there has been no public announcement suggesting a sale is under consideration. Chris Ilitch remains the Red Wings’ governor and CEO and oversees the organization’s business and hockey operations.

Still, the frustration behind the petition is attached to a very real number: 10.

A Decade Outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Detroit missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season in 2025-26, establishing the longest postseason drought in the franchise’s 100-year history. The Red Wings finished 41-31-10 with 92 points before being eliminated from contention in April, and Buffalo ending its own drought left Detroit with the NHL’s longest active playoff absence.

Allor points directly to that stretch in his petition while contrasting the current era with Detroit’s championship history. The Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, including four after Mike and Marian Ilitch purchased the franchise in 1982, and the club reached the postseason for 25 consecutive seasons from 1991 through 2016.

That history makes the current drought particularly jarring. Mike Ilitch’s purchase came after Detroit had endured its own prolonged stretch of irrelevance, and the franchise eventually developed into one of hockey’s dominant organizations through drafting, development and aggressive roster building.

Allor wants another change at the top.

Petition Targets Chris Ilitch’s Leadership

The petition argues that the problem extends beyond missing the playoffs. Allor points to what he considers questionable trades, missed draft opportunities, instability and the possibility of core players seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Some of that language represents the petition creator’s opinion rather than independently established fact. The underlying organizational uncertainty, though, has been impossible to miss during a turbulent 2026 offseason.

Steve Yzerman stepped away from his general manager position in July and became a senior adviser, leaving Ilitch to oversee the search for Detroit’s next permanent hockey operations leader. The organization began with more than 100 potential candidates and hired an executive search firm, but Detroit entered the season with Shawn Horcoff serving as interim general manager. The lengthy search has raised questions about how quickly Ilitch intends to install permanent leadership.

Dylan Larkin’s situation has added another layer.

Larkin Situation Adds to Fan Frustration

Larkin requested a trade during the offseason, although he reported to training camp and could remain with Detroit throughout the season. Ilitch acknowledged earlier this month that Larkin could stay with the Red Wings all year, leaving his longer-term future unresolved as Detroit begins another attempt to return to the postseason.

Allor specifically cites core players seeking opportunities elsewhere as part of his argument for an ownership change. Larkin provides the most obvious current example, but his trade request alone does not establish the petition’s broader claim that Detroit’s team culture is deteriorating.

Ilitch Has Kept Investing in Detroit Hockey

There is also another side to the ownership discussion. Ilitch has continued investing in the franchise and its surrounding hockey infrastructure, and the organization points to extensive community involvement under his leadership. Detroit will also become home to a PWHL expansion franchise playing at Little Caesars Arena beginning this season.

The NHL roster itself contains several young players Detroit hopes can finally push the franchise out of its rebuild.

Petition Reflects a Larger Pressure on Ilitch

An online petition has no authority to compel an NHL owner to sell a franchise. Its significance depends largely on whether it attracts enough support to become a broader expression of fan sentiment rather than the opinion of one frustrated supporter. As of Wednesday night, the petition had drawn 81 signatures toward an initial goal of 100.

Yet its timing is difficult to separate from the pressure surrounding Ilitch.

Detroit begins its 101st season trying to end a drought that has now reached double digits. The permanent hockey operations job remains unresolved, Larkin’s future remains unsettled and the organization is attempting to transition from years of rebuilding into actual postseason results.

Allor’s proposed solution is dramatic: sell the team to an owner he believes would restore the franchise’s former standard.

Whether other Red Wings fans embrace that demand is another matter. The petition itself doesn’t establish a consensus among the fanbase, and it doesn’t provide evidence that ownership is contemplating a sale.

It does provide another reminder of what 10 straight years without playoff hockey has done to patience in Hockeytown.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN THE PETITION