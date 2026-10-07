Dylan Larkin’s first shift of the 2026-27 season came with a soundtrack. It wasn’t exactly a warm welcome from the fans inside Little Caesars Arena.

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With plenty of empty seats visible around the arena, boos could be heard from the fans in attendance every time Larkin touched the puck during his first shift of the season. The reaction was impossible to miss as No. 71 returned to the Detroit Red Wings lineup against the Ottawa Senators.

Dylan Larkin Booed Every Time He Touches Puck

This wasn’t a one-time reaction when Larkin’s name was announced. During his opening shift, the boos returned each time the puck found his stick.

The crowd has its reasons. Larkin asked for a trade after last season and lost the captaincy entering this one. Fans also booed him during introductions at the home opener, when he was still sidelined by an upper-body injury. Tuesday was his first game in a Red Wings sweater since the trade request.

Dylan Larkin’s first shift with Red Wings at LCA after requesting trade … ends with Sens scoring. pic.twitter.com/I8gkEPnfX1 — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 6, 2026

That made for a surreal start to Larkin’s season. One of Detroit’s most recognizable players was finally back on the ice, yet a portion of the home crowd spent his first shift making its displeasure heard.

The announced crowd was 17,583, short of a sellout at Little Caesars Arena. It wasn’t a deafening response, but those who chose to boo Larkin certainly weren’t shy about doing it.

An Awkward Beginning to Larkin’s Season

Larkin’s first shift provided an uncomfortable opening chapter to his 2026-27 campaign. Getting booed during introductions is one thing, but hearing it every time you touch the puck brings the reaction directly into the game.

Larkin Answered on the Scoreboard

Larkin didn’t need long to change the sound. He scored at 13:14 of the first period to put Detroit ahead 2-1, the first lead the Red Wings had held all season.

The boos faded as Detroit kept scoring. The Red Wings beat the Senators 5-3 for their first win of the season, and Larkin finished with a goal and an assist. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported that he was named the game’s first star and was cheered as he waved to the crowd on his way off the ice.