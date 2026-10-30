Detroit Red Wings fans did not wait long to tell Dylan Larkin how they feel. During Thursday night’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena, the crowd broke into a chant of “Who Needs Larkin,” hours after the team suspended its former captain without pay.

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Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff announced the suspension before puck drop. “To put it simply, we received a call from Dylan’s agent today saying that Dylan wasn’t going to be coming to the rink today and no longer wanted to be part of the Red Wings,” Horcoff said. Larkin has told the team he will not play until he is traded, and he goes unpaid for as long as the suspension lasts.

Oct 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) celebrate game-tying goal by a teammate against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Who Needs Larkin Echoed Through Little Caesars Arena

Fans walked in already fired up because of the Larkin news. Once Detroit took control of the game, they let it out, and the chant was caught on video from inside the building.

Red Wings fans chanting “who needs Larkin” 😭



(via @woodwardsports) pic.twitter.com/A7XWy93WE8 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 30, 2026

Viktor Arvidsson gave them the reason to sing it. He scored a hat trick and finished with four points, his first three-goal game since joining Detroit. Connor Bedard put Chicago ahead six minutes into the first period, and the Red Wings answered with four straight to move to 6-4-3.

The Red Wings Are Moving On Without Their Former Captain

Head coach Todd McLellan did not dress it up afterward. “We’re moving on. This has been going on for too long, and that’s all we’ve ever talked about,” McLellan said. The coach also had high praise for the winger who carried the night.

The chant also closed a loop. Earlier this month, Montreal fans at the Bell Centre spent the opening minutes chanting that they wanted Larkin. Less than three weeks later, his own building answered with the opposite.

With Detroit winning a game without Larkin, the chant was the crowd saying out loud what the room had already decided. Larkin is moving forward, the Red Wings are moving forward, and the fans are moving forward with them.

Next Up: St. Louis Blues

The Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 31, with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. It will be the second straight game Detroit plays without Larkin. Another win, and the noise around this team starts to sound a lot different.