The Detroit Red Wings finally gave their fans something to celebrate Tuesday night, defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-3 for their first victory of the 2026-27 season. Unfortunately for Chris Ilitch and the organization, there was something else inside Little Caesars Arena that may have said more about the current state of Hockeytown than anything that happened on the ice.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Thousands of empty seats.

For a franchise that once featured one of the most passionate and loyal fanbases in professional sports, the scene was difficult to ignore. And while the Red Wings managed to secure two much-needed points in the standings, the noticeably sparse crowd suggested that winning back the trust of their supporters could be a much bigger challenge.

Detroit Tigers chairman and CEO Chris Ilitch watches practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Thousands of Empty Seats Send a Message to Chris Ilitch

Tuesday’s matchup against Ottawa featured thousands of visibly empty seats at Little Caesars Arena. In fact, the crowd was among the sparsest for a regular-season Red Wings game at the venue in recent memory, excluding the period when COVID restrictions limited attendance.

That is a troubling sight for an organization that has spent decades marketing Detroit as Hockeytown. Although the Red Wings have endured difficult seasons before, seeing so many unoccupied seats during the opening week of a new campaign raises legitimate questions about how much patience remains among the fanbase.

Interestingly, the officially reported attendance for Tuesday’s game was 17,583, a figure that might not immediately suggest the building was struggling to attract spectators. However, announced attendance and the number of people actually sitting in seats are not necessarily the same thing, particularly when tickets are distributed but their holders do not attend.

There are several possible explanations for empty seats during an early October game, and one crowd cannot establish a season-long attendance trend. Still, when combined with the frustration that has surrounded this franchise in recent weeks, the visuals provide another reason for ownership to take the fanbase’s concerns seriously.

Red Wings Fans Have Already Made Their Frustration Clear

This is hardly the first indication that some Red Wings supporters have grown tired of waiting for the organization to turn things around. As we previously reported, fans began chanting “sell the team” during Detroit’s season-opening loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.

That reaction came before the Red Wings had even completed their first game of the new season. For an ownership group overseeing a franchise that has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, it was an unmistakable sign that frustration was no longer confined to conversations on social media.

The discontent has also extended to some of Detroit’s most recognizable players. Former captain Dylan Larkin was booed during player introductions on Opening Night, and those reactions continued when he returned to the lineup against Ottawa on Tuesday.

Larkin eventually gave the fans something to cheer about, recording a goal and an assist while earning the game’s first star honors. But even his productive return could not change the larger reality facing the franchise, as years of disappointing results have left some supporters questioning the organization’s direction.

The boos, chants, and empty seats do not establish that every Red Wings fan feels the same way. They do, however, demonstrate that a vocal portion of the fanbase is expressing dissatisfaction in ways that are becoming increasingly visible.

Chris Ilitch Has Acknowledged the Anger, But Will That Be Enough?

To his credit, Ilitch has publicly recognized that Red Wings fans are frustrated. As we reported earlier this week, the Red Wings’ governor and CEO addressed the growing dissatisfaction in a message posted to LinkedIn.

In that statement, Ilitch acknowledged the frustration surrounding the franchise and reiterated his commitment to building a championship-caliber organization. His comments demonstrated an awareness of the problem, but the challenge now is translating those promises into visible progress.

That distinction matters because Detroit fans have heard about the organization’s long-term vision for years. What they have not seen since 2016 is a Red Wings team competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The franchise is also navigating significant uncertainty beyond its disappointing postseason history. Steve Yzerman has moved into a senior advisory role, Shawn Horcoff is serving as interim general manager, Dylan Larkin has requested a trade, and promising young defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned amid reports of his own desire for a change of scenery.

Individually, each situation presents a challenge that an organization might be able to manage. Collectively, they have created an uncomfortable environment for a franchise attempting to convince its supporters that better days are ahead.

Empty Seats Could Become a Bigger Concern Than the Boos

There is something particularly revealing about the difference between an angry fan and a disengaged one. A supporter who shows up at Little Caesars Arena and voices frustration is still investing time, money, and emotion into the franchise.

An empty seat presents a different question entirely. If a growing number of fans begin deciding that attending Red Wings games is no longer worth the expense or effort, the organization could face a challenge that extends beyond its performance on the ice.

That does not mean Tuesday’s crowd proves fans are organizing a boycott, nor does it establish that season ticket sales have collapsed. Those conclusions would require considerably more evidence, including verified ticket sales, attendance trends, and information about how often seats purchased for games are actually being occupied.

But the possibility of declining fan engagement is something any professional sports ownership group should take seriously. Hockeytown’s reputation was built through generations of fans who treated Red Wings hockey as an essential part of Detroit’s sports culture.

The concern for Ilitch is not simply whether fans are angry today. It is whether prolonged disappointment could eventually turn some of that anger into indifference.

One Victory Will Not Repair a Decade of Disappointment

Detroit’s victory over Ottawa offered an encouraging glimpse of what this team can accomplish when its top players contribute. Alex DeBrincat scored twice, Lucas Raymond collected three assists, and Larkin made an immediate impact in his season debut.

Those performances mattered, especially after the Red Wings opened their season with consecutive losses. However, a single October victory cannot erase 10 years without postseason hockey, and it certainly cannot answer every question surrounding the organization’s future.

That is ultimately what makes the current situation so important for Ilitch and the Red Wings’ leadership. The franchise does not need to win the Stanley Cup this season to demonstrate progress, but it does need to give its supporters tangible reasons to believe the organization is moving in the right direction.

That means making smart personnel decisions, establishing a clear leadership structure, resolving important contract situations, and producing results that suggest a return to the playoffs is realistically within reach. Most importantly, it means showing fans that the organization’s expectations are as high as the standards that helped make Detroit one of hockey’s most respected markets.

Detroit Tigers team owner Chris Ilitch watches practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Hockeytown Is Waiting for More Than Promises

The Detroit Red Wings won Tuesday night’s game, but the empty seats inside Little Caesars Arena offered a reminder that the franchise is fighting another battle. Rebuilding a competitive hockey team is difficult enough, but rebuilding the confidence of a frustrated fanbase may prove just as challenging.

Chris Ilitch has acknowledged the anger and promised to keep working toward a championship-caliber organization. Now, after another uncomfortable scene inside the arena, the pressure to deliver something more substantial than words continues to grow.

Red Wings fans have spent a decade waiting for the franchise to give them something worth believing in again. If the empty seats become a recurring sight at Little Caesars Arena, Ilitch may discover that the loudest message from Hockeytown is coming from the people who are no longer showing up.