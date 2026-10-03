Red Wings Fans Unload on Dylan Larkin With Altered Jerseys

The boos weren’t the only message Dylan Larkin received from Detroit Red Wings fans Friday night.

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Photos circulating from Little Caesars Arena showed multiple fans wearing customized No. 71 jerseys aimed directly at the former captain, including jerseys altered with “TRAITOR,” “LEAVIN” and “LOSER” across the nameplate. Another fan wore a T-shirt featuring a crude play on Larkin’s name and an image of Osama bin Laden.

The images don’t represent every Red Wings fan, and there is no reasonable way to determine how widespread that level of anger is within the fanbase. But combined with the reception Larkin received before Detroit’s season-opening 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers, they provide another unmistakable example of how dramatically his relationship with some fans has changed.

Wild guess, but I suspect that fans in Detroit aren’t happy with Dylan Larkin pic.twitter.com/KHIpUWkKzY — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) October 3, 2026

Larkin was loudly booed during pregame introductions when his name appeared on the video board alongside Detroit’s scratches. He offered a brief wave before leaving the bench, with the hostile reception quickly becoming one of the defining moments of Opening Night.

Some Red Wings Fans Came Prepared

The altered jerseys make clear that at least a few fans didn’t arrive at Little Caesars Arena and spontaneously decide they were angry with Larkin.

They planned for it.

One white No. 71 jersey had the original nameplate covered and replaced with “TRAITOR.” A red No. 71 jersey read “LEAVIN,” while another white jersey featured “LOSER” above Larkin’s familiar number.

The most inflammatory item photographed was not a jersey at all. One fan wore a shirt using Larkin’s surname in a reference to Osama bin Laden, complete with an altered image resembling the former Red Wings captain.

Those displays followed months of uncertainty after Larkin requested a trade from Detroit. The request became public after the Red Wings missed the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season, and Larkin was subsequently stripped of the captaincy he had held for six seasons.

The response Friday suggests some fans haven’t simply disagreed with his decision. They’ve taken it personally.

Larkin Chose to Face the Reaction

There is another side to what happened Friday that became clearer after the game.

Larkin was sidelined by an upper-body injury and didn’t need to participate in the Opening Night introductions. Todd McLellan revealed Saturday that Larkin nevertheless chose to stand with the team and face whatever reception was waiting for him.

“Dylan being part of the team, he wanted to be out there for the ceremony. Obviously he’s got to live with the ramifications of asking for a trade. It’s not comfortable for anybody, I feel bad for him. I do,” McLellan said.

That context matters when evaluating the scene.

Larkin had already publicly acknowledged that he couldn’t control how Detroit fans would respond to his trade request. He could reasonably anticipate boos on Friday, especially considering the emotions surrounding his offseason decision, but he participated anyway.

As we reported after McLellan explained Larkin’s decision, the former captain had an easy opportunity to remain away from the spotlight. He declined it.

This Is Bigger Than One Bad Night

Detroit’s anger Friday wasn’t limited to Larkin.

Fans also chanted “sell the team” after the Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the first period, directing their frustration toward Chris Ilitch and an organization that has now gone 10 consecutive seasons without making the playoffs. The Rangers eventually completed a 2-0 shutout behind Dylan Garand’s 22 saves, while Detroit generated just two shots on goal during the third period.

That broader frustration provides important context for the reaction toward Larkin.

He spent years as the hometown star carrying the expectations of a rebuilding franchise. The Waterford native was drafted 15th overall by Detroit in 2014, became captain in 2021 and has accumulated 643 points in 808 NHL games, but he has experienced playoff hockey only once during his career. His trade request came after another failed attempt to end that drought.

None of that requires fans to agree with his decision. It does help explain why the relationship reached this point.

Larkin’s First Game Back Could Be Fascinating

Friday was only the preview.

Larkin didn’t play against New York because of his upper-body injury, and McLellan has already ruled him out of Detroit’s first two games. The Red Wings have indicated he could potentially return Tuesday against Ottawa if his recovery continues progressing.

When that happens, Detroit will get a much better measurement of the relationship between Larkin and the crowd.

A pregame introduction lasts seconds. An NHL game lasts 60 minutes, and every Larkin touch, shot, goal or mistake could provide another opportunity for fans to make themselves heard.

There is also no guarantee the situation lasts all season. Larkin remains under contract with Detroit, but his trade request is unresolved, leaving interim general manager Shawn Horcoff with one of the most complicated decisions facing the organization.

Friday’s photos shouldn’t be presented as the voice of an entire fanbase.

They don’t need to be.

Between the customized jerseys, the boos and everything else heard inside Little Caesars Arena, the message from some Red Wings fans was already plenty loud.